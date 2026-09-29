AFP
CAF explores alternative hosts for AFCON 2027 as Kenya and Uganda infrastructure delays spark concerns
Severe delays threaten tournament plans
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is exploring alternative hosts for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations due to growing fears over sluggish preparations in Kenya and Uganda, reports BSNSports.com.ng. Alongside Tanzania, the two nations are scheduled to co-host the tournament between June 19 and July 17, 2027. However, recent inspection visits by CAF flagged serious concerns regarding incomplete stadiums, inadequate accommodation, and wider logistical shortcomings across the region.
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Governing body sounds replacement options
French outlet Le Monde revealed that CAF has already contacted Morocco, South Africa, and Algeria as standby options should the co-hosts fail to meet required deadlines. Ivory Coast and Egypt are also on the governing body's radar as potential alternatives with established infrastructure. Despite these contingency plans, CAF president Patrice Motsepe has publicly expressed confidence in the East African trio while conceding that significant work remains to be completed.
Familiar pattern haunts hosting rights
Stripping hosting duties would be familiar territory for CAF, with the governing body repeatedly relocating the competition in recent years. The tournament was moved from Libya to South Africa in 2013, from Morocco to Equatorial Guinea in 2015, from Libya to Gabon in 2017, and from Cameroon to Egypt in 2019. The decision to replace Guinea with Morocco for the 2025 edition further underlines CAF's long history of stepping in when preparations fall behind schedule.
- AFP
Ticking clock pressures regional organisers
CAF officials will carry out fresh inspections in the coming months before deciding whether to pull the plug on East Africa's joint bid. The 36th edition carries immense prestige, marking the tournament's return to the CECAFA region for the first time since Ethiopia 1976 and serving as the final biennial showcase. Unless Kenya and Uganda drastically accelerate stadium construction, their historic three-nation dream could quickly be handed to a standby host.
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