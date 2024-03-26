Cade Cowell and Griffin Yow are Olympic-ready! Winners and losers from the USMNT U23s camp as Paris 2024 preparations heat up

With the Games just under four months away, the American team continues to take shape following March's pair of friendlies

It's been 16 years since the United States men's national team last qualified for the Olympic Games, and so the current crop of Under-23s players is doing all it can to ensure it is prepared to go for gold at Paris 2024. That preparation continued with friendlies against Guinea and France over the past week, as players continue to stake their claim for a place on Marko Mitrovic's roster.

The USYNT ran out 3-0 winners over Guinea on Friday before battling back to earn a 2-2 with a France team that is coached by Thierry Henry. It is the Olympic hosts who the U.S. will meet again in their Olympic opener on July 24, and so this camp has been seen as a vital tune-up for those involved.

Some players truly came to the fore over the course of the two games, while others still have to work to do to ensure they are involved come the summer, and so GOAL has broken down the winners and losers from the March camp...