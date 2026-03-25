BVB sets two clear conditions for Jadon Sancho regarding a summer transfer

Unlike what has become standard practice in the football world, the BVB board does not wish to pay a signing-on fee to Sancho, who would be available on a free transfer this summer. Given the Englishman’s performances in recent years, Dortmund expect the 26-year-old to accept this with humility.

According to the BVB bosses, the Englishman’s newfound modesty is also expected to extend to his salary. The 23-time England international, who reportedly currently earns around €15 million a year, would therefore have to significantly lower his salary expectations. He cannot expect more than €5 million plus bonuses in Dortmund.