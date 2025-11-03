Getty Images Sport
Bukayo Saka's going nowhere! Arsenal determined to hand star winger new contract that includes 'record-breaking' pay rise amid transfer fear
Arsenal want to retain existing squad members
Arsenal spent heavily in the summer transfer window to rebuild their squad as they brought in as many as eight new players. The Gunners' outlay has had an impact already as they have won eight out of their first 10 Premier League games and are being considered as early favourites to win the league title.
However, new sporting director Andrea Berta had mentioned that retaining existing key squad members on a long-term basis continues to remain the club's top priority. In the past few months, they have extended the deals of Gabriel, Ethan Nwaneri, William Saliba and Myles Lewis-Skelly and are now hoping Saka agrees to their offer.
Saka set to be offered blockbuster deal
Per Sky Sports, Arsenal have met Saka's representatives on multiple occasions in recent times, which has made it clear that the Gunners are determined to retain their star player. The Premier League leaders want to wrap up the process as early as possible amid fears of transfer interest from across Europe. The club want to tie down Saka until the summer of 2030 and are planning to offer wages in the region of £12 million ($16m) gross per season.
The report adds that Saka's renewal will reflect owner Stan Kroenke's confidence in the player and will also send a message to other clubs that Arsenal can hold onto their star players. The Gunners remain confident that Saka will agree on the new deal.
Saka 'believes' Arsenal can win Premier League
In a recent interview, Saka expressed his confidence in Arsenal winning the Premier League this season, as she said: "This year, I feel we’re a very strong group and we’ve got a lot of quality. We’ve already suffered a lot of injuries, but you know, the players that have come in have shown that we can all keep the level at the top at the highest. That’s what it’s going to take for us to go all the way. I think that’s where we’ve slipped off in a few seasons, but this season, I think we’ve got that. And you know, it’s making me really believe we can do it."
Can anyone beat Arsenal this season?
Mikel Arteta's side, who have won eight out of their first 10 league matches, have been hailed as favourites to lift the trophy in May. As by far the most consistent side in the division so far, the Gunners have been told the trophy is theirs to lose, although there is one club who could challenge them.
Speaking on his self-titled podcast, ex-Manchester United defender Gary Neville said: "This has got to be them, hasn't it? This has got to be their year. This is the fourth season on the bounce that I've had them to win the league, but they're not necessarily miles better, they're repeating their levels of consistency, and that's all they're going to have to do this year to win the league. They're not going to have to go and get 100 points, they're not going to have to get even 90 or 95 points to win the league, mid-80s, high 80s will win them this title, and they can do that."
He added: "The reason I say I’m confident Arsenal will win the league is because you always think about what can stop a team. If Liverpool lost Virgil van Dijk or Mohamed Salah in previous seasons they would be in trouble. But I can’t think of any player Arsenal might lose now and it would mean they would lose the title…even the two centre-backs because of the summer signings. Every position is covered. Bukayo Saka was that player in the past but Noni Madueke came in when he was injured. Everywhere, they are properly doubled up with the same level of quality or only a small drop-off. So who’s going to take it off them? Arsenal would have to beat themselves not to win it. I don’t think Man City are going to get back to a level they’ve been at previously and come back at Arsenal. Pep Guardiola is a genius but he hasn’t got the players or the team playing at the level needed. Liverpool are the only team but they would have to get back on track very quickly."
