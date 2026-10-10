'Giving Arteta a headache!' - Guimaraes revels in dream Emirates debut as Arsenal bounce back against Leeds

Arsenal showed the heart of champions on Saturday afternoon, recovering from a disappointing defeat before the international break to secure a vital three points against a resilient Leeds United side. After the frustration of a 3-0 loss to Brighton, Arteta’s men needed a response to keep the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the table.

Speaking to TNT Sport after the final whistle, the Brazilian midfielder could not hide his delight at making such a significant impact in front of his new supporters. 'It feels unbelievable. I felt in the last game against Brighton we were not at the level. Today the mentality was bouncing back,' Guimaraes explained. 'This is my first official game at home. It feels unbelievable to score and it is an important goal, three important points. Great finish and I am very happy.' His clinical nature in the final third provided the spark that Arsenal had been missing during a sluggish first hour of play.

The midfielder’s performance was not just about the goals, but about making a statement to his manager regarding his role in the starting XI. Guimaraes admitted that he is eager to make Arteta’s team selection difficult moving forward, stating: 'Great feeling. For me it is important to give my best and give a little bit of a headache to the manager. I am just happy to score my first goal here, an important goal.'