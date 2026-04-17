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Bruno Fernandes reveals training ground 'fights' with former Man Utd coach
Clashes at Carrington
The United skipper admitted to having regular "fights" with Van der Gaag during the Dutchman's tenure as Erik ten Hag's primary assistant. These disagreements often stemmed from trivial matters on the training field where Fernandes refused to let decisions slide due to his obsessive desire to win.
Van der Gaag eventually departed Old Trafford in July 2024, but his exit has not signalled a softening of the captain’s demanding leadership style.
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Fernandes defends his intensity
The midfielder insisted that his vocal and sometimes confrontational nature is not meant in a malicious way. Instead, he viewed it as a necessary tool to galvanise the rest of the squad during daily sessions.
Speaking to The Telegraph about the rationale behind his outbursts and the impact they have on the wider group, Fernandes said: "I had a lot of fights with him about that. People already understood that, it’s not in a mean way, I just want to win. If I don’t put that into training, if I’m not that guy, the other ones will probably drop a bit the intensity.
"I know certain players, they look at me and need to see me alive to understand that I’m in the game. Sometimes I need to be that guy that puts the energy, that shouts, that does things for the other ones to become better because I can do that and still focus."
Captain leads the charge
Since the departure of the previous coaching regime, Fernandes has thrived under the management of Michael Carrick. The former Sporting CP star has rediscovered his most prolific form and is currently chasing the all-time Premier League record for assists in a single season. His commitment to maintaining a high-pressure environment has proved critical in steering the club through a turbulent post-Sir Alex Ferguson era where leadership has frequently been questioned by external pundits.
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Record-breaking run in sight
United’s talisman faces a crucial final six games of the season as he looks to surpass the 20-assist record held by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry. Having already registered 17 assists this term, the 31-year-old has remained the driving force as Carrick’s side pushes for a strong finish in the league. The Red Devils will return to action this weekend with a high-stakes Premier League trip to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.