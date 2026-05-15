Bruno Fernandes sets ambitious Cristiano Ronaldo & Wayne Rooney-related target at Man Utd - with Red Devils captain admitting he is ‘not very good at hiding’ his emotions

Reflecting on his vocal and often animated presence on the pitch, Fernandes insisted that he cannot suppress his natural temperament. He said: "I am very bad at hiding my emotions! I really show what I feel and I’m not afraid of it. Some people take it one way, positive and others take it negatively. But I can’t change the way I am. It’s phrased on me and it’s not something I can change from one day to the other. I can’t just become a different person. You can adapt yourself, you can improve, you can learn and I’m doing that every day. Obviously, you can become a better player, a better person, a better captain, a better team-mate and I will always try to do that until the end of my career."