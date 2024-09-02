Bruno Fernandes is 'fully aware Man Utd aren't ready' for Premier League title challenge and defends under-fire Casemiro after horrific display against Liverpool
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has admitted that the Red Devils are not ready to compete for the Premier League title this season.
- Fernandes tempers Man Utd expectations
- Defends Casemiro's form at Old Trafford
- Believes Red Devils will fight for the top four