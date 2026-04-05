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Bruno Fernandes tells Man Utd to sign star midfielder with same name as his replacement
A namesake successor at Old Trafford
In a move that would certainly simplify the job for the Old Trafford kit man, Bruno is set to recommend West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes as his long-term successor, according to The Sun. The 21-year-old has been a rare bright spark for the Hammers during a difficult campaign that has seen them languishing in the relegation zone with only seven games remaining in the season.
Mateus, who arrived at the London Stadium from Southampton last summer, has quickly earned a reputation as one of the most promising young technicians in the top flight. His performances earned him a maiden call-up to the Portugal national team during the March international break, where he had the opportunity to train alongside his role model and namesake, Bruno.
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Ratcliffe's ruthless midfield overhaul
The interest in the younger Fernandes comes at a time of immense upheaval at Carrington. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is currently overseeing a major restructuring of the first-team squad, with reports suggesting at least eight senior players expected to leave this summer to raise funds. The midfield engine room is the priority, especially with veteran Casemiro set to depart on a free transfer.
United are scouring the market for multiple additions to partner Kobbie Mainoo. Names such as Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, and Carlos Baleba are high on the shortlist, but the recommendation from the club captain carries significant weight. Mateus has already publicly admitted his admiration for the United skipper, describing him as an "idol" for every player coming through the Sporting CP academy.
The release clause challenge
While the United captain remains a pivotal figure under Michael Carrick, his future is far from certain as he approaches the final years of his peak. It has recently emerged that Fernandes' contract contains a release clause of approximately £57m, which is reportedly only available to clubs from outside the Premier League. This has put the hierarchy on high alert as they plan for a future that may eventually not include their talismanic number eight.
Mateus is not currently viewed as a primary, big-money target but he is being seriously considered as a smart secondary signing. Given West Ham’s perilous league position and reported record losses of £104.2m, the Hammers may be forced to cash in on the youngster they value at £40m.
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Man City monitoring the situation
United may have to move quickly if they want to secure the Portuguese starlet, as local rivals Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the situation. The Citizens possess a potential secret weapon in sporting director Hugo Viana, the man who originally brought Mateus to Sporting Lisbon and oversaw his development in the Portuguese capital.
With Bernardo Silva expected to end his legendary nine-year stint at the Etihad this summer, City are in the market for creative reinforcements. However, the emotional pull of following in the footsteps of his idol at Old Trafford could give United the edge. As Bruno prepares to decide his own future following the World Cup, ensuring his namesake is ready to step into his shoes could be his final parting gift to the Red Devils.