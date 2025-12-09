Getty/GOAL
Bruno Fernandes told why joining Lamine Yamal at Barcelona would be wrong as Man Utd captain sees 2026 transfer speculated on
Fernandes contract: When Man Utd deal expires
Fernandes remains a talismanic presence at Old Trafford, with three more goal contributions being delivered during a 4-1 victory at Wolves. He is, however, 31 years of age and will see his current contract expire in 2027 - with United holding the option for a further 12-month extension.
It has been suggested that the right offer could lure him away from Manchester after next summer’s World Cup - when he will be chasing down global glory alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Fernandes has not entirely ruled out a fresh start being sought.
Saudi Pro League sides are considered to be leading the chase, given the riches on offer in the Middle East, but a new challenge in European football may yet be found. Barcelona, who once prised Ilkay Gundogan away from Manchester City after seeing him pass the age of 30, are said to be one of Fernandes’ many suitors.
Barcelona transfer: Fernandes warned off move to Camp Nou
Mendes - speaking with Boyle Sports, who offer the latest Football Betting - has said when asked if Fernandes should leave United and where his next landing spot could be: “I don't know, it's up to him, but I think Bruno at the moment is the key figure for Manchester United, right? So what else can you want? As a player at a team like United, if you are the main guy, why would you change just for a new challenge or a new chapter in your career? Fair enough, that's understandable.
“But, he won't have at Barcelona what he has at United at the moment. In Barcelona he can be a top player, for sure, 100%. But in Barcelona they have Pedri, they have players like Raphinha and Lamine Yamal. Bruno won't be the top name at Barcelona. And at United, I think Bruno is that guy. He might be up for a new challenge, but what more can you ask for if you are the main guy at United.
“Bruno Fernandes needs the Premier League trophy to be among the greatest ever. Bruno Fernandes has been unbelievable for the past three or four seasons. But you just need the Premier League trophy, that will put him among the greatest ever in the league.”
Man Utd arrivals: Palhinha billed as a good fit
With questions being asked of Fernandes’ future, and Casemiro seemingly ready to leave Old Trafford in 2026, Mendes - who represented Portsmouth and Tottenham in his playing days - added on who United could look to draft into their midfield engine room: “Joao Palhinha is the typical Premier League number six, that defensive midfielder who just sweeps up everything in front of the defenders. If you have a team that has a lot of possession, he's a little bit out of his game, from my point of view.
“The players around him will shine more than him because, as you said, he just wins the ball, passes it away, tackles the ball, passes it. He's fantastic at doing that role. He was fantastic at Fulham.
“In Bayern Munich, when you have 70% or 60% of ball possession most of the games, and you don't need to do that kind of job, because normally teams play counter-attack or don't have that type of possession against you, his strength is a little bit forgotten.
“He has more of the ball and he needs to be more involved in the game, and to be fair, it's not his main strength. So probably that's why he struggled at Bayern and at Spurs at the moment. I like what I saw in some games this year from him, but it's different from Fulham.
“Palhinha at Man Utd? Well, why not? But to be fair, I think Manuel Ugarte is more or less the same type of player as Palhinha. Palhinha is an option if they want to replace him. But why not? We are not sure what is going to happen to Casemiro, so I think it could work.”
Trading places: Could Palhinha arrive as Fernandes leaves?
Palhinha is currently taking in a season-long loan at Tottenham from Bundesliga champions Bayern. A permanent move somewhere may be made next summer, with it possible that he could cross paths with Fernandes as a Portugal international colleague bids farewell to English football.
