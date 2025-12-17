Getty
'We can't let Cristiano Ronaldo be the only one holding us back' - Bruno Fernandes gives honest verdict on whether Portugal play better without CR7
Ronaldo dividing debate with Portugal
Ronaldo is in the twilight of his career but continues to bang in the goals for Al-Nassr and the national team. The forward scored five times in five World Cup 2026 qualifiers but has faced criticism for his performances and been accused of "holding Portugal back" by fans. Ronaldo has also been in the spotlight after being sent off for swinging an elbow at Dara O’Shea in Portugal's shock defeat to the Republic of Ireland. It did not go unnoticed that Portugal went on to win 9-1 without Ronaldo in their final fixture against Armenia.
Fernandes shares honest Ronaldo verdict
The question of whether Portugal are better without Ronaldo in the team has now been put to Fernandes. The Manchester United skipper was more than happy to discuss the issue and gave an honest response. He told Canal 11: "I have no problem talking about it. I know what people think, that it's clear we play better without Ronaldo, that the players are freer and more fluid. If that happens, it's partly our fault. We can't let Cristiano be the only one holding us back. He can give us things inside the box, he's a very high-level player, he draws defenders and creates space for other players. Gonçalo [Ramos] is strong in pressing and good at diagonal runs. When Bruno isn't playing and Bernardo is playing as a number 10, Bernardo [Silva] gives you more possession, Bruno more of a final pass. All players add things and take away others. Cristiano is the same as us. We have to know how to adapt and enhance each other's qualities so that the national team benefits."
Martinez still backing Ronaldo
Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has also been clear on the issue when discussing Ronaldo after his team sealed qualification against Armenia without their suspended skipper. He told reporters: "We are better with Ronaldo, Nuno Mendes and Pedro Neto. The most important thing is that football is a game of mistakes, of difficulties, of resilience, and when some players aren't there, we have to find a way to win. I think the important thing is to have all the important players, but also to have confidence and a clear idea that we can win when certain players aren't in the starting XI.”
World Cup 2026 will be Ronaldo's last
Fans will have to wait and see how much of a role Ronaldo is handed with at next summer's tournament, although the Al-Nassr star has admitted this will be his last World Cup. He told CNN: "Definitely, yes, because I will be 41 years old. I feel very good in this moment. I score goals, I still feel quick and sharp, I'm enjoying my game in the national team. Let's be honest, when I mean soon I mean probably one, two years. I'm enjoying the moment. But when I mean soon, it's really soon, because I give everything for football. I'm in the game for the last 25 years, I did everything. I have many records. I'm really proud. So let's enjoy the moment, live the moment."
Ronaldo free to play at World Cup 2026
Ronaldo and Portugal are now preparing for World 2026, with the forward available to play in the tournament after FIFA dished out a three-match ban to the Portugal star for his red card against Ireland but with two of those games deferred for a one-year probation period. The decision has been heavily criticised but does leave Ronaldo free to play in Portugal's group phase if selected by Martinez. Portugal are due to take on Uzbekistan, Colombia and the winner of the inter-confederation play-offs featuring New Caledonia, Jamaica and DR Congo.
