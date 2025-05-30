Take the money and run! Bruno Fernandes has carried Man Utd for too long - £100m Saudi sale would give cash-strapped Red Devils chance to reinvent Ruben Amorim's ill-equipped squad

The captain has ran himself into the ground trying to keep the dysfunctional club going but the money from his sale could be a game changer

When the subject of Bruno Fernandes leaving Manchester United was first broached two months ago, Ruben Amorim was unequivocal. "It’s not going to happen. This is the kind of player we want and he’s not going anywhere because I’ve already told him," was the coach's response to questionable rumours of an offer for United's captain from Real Madrid.

There were laughs in the Jimmy Murphy press room at United's Carrington training ground and Amorim seemed completely relaxed. The fact that Fernandes was a completely different profile to the type Madrid tend to sign these days (either established players about to become free agents or young players on the rise) helped him dismiss the story. He added: "We are in control of the situation. I feel that he is really happy here especially because he understands what we want to do, and then I think he is one more supporter of Man United. He really feels it."

But now Fernandes' future at United is no laughing matter and Amorim is no longer in control of the situation. The United captain is seriously considering a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia giants Al-Hilal which could see him triple the salary he earns at Old Trafford and give him the chance to play at the FIFA Club World Cup next month. United could also be in for a huge pay day, with Al-Hilal ready to throw them as much as £100m ($134m) for the Portuguese Magnifico.

Amorim, just as in March, has made it very clear that he wants Fernandes to stay, stating that his captain is "really important for us and what we want to build for the team." But the inconvenient truth is that the time is right for Fernandes to leave United...