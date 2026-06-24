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‘I pay my bills’ - Bruna Biancardi explains why she will never be Neymar’s ‘trophy wife’
Financial independence and breaking stereotypes
In a candid interview on the podcast Elas Que Jogam with Karla Felmanas, Biancardi addressed the public perception that she lives entirely off Neymar's wealth. The influencer, who boasts over 15 million followers on Instagram, made it clear that she has her own thriving career and manages her own expenses without relying on the former Barcelona and PSG superstar.
"People think we don’t work, that we stay at home, that we’re trophy wives. I say, 'Wait a minute, because I have my jobs, I pay my team, I have salaries to pay. I earn my money, I pay my bills'," she stated. Biancardi emphasized that she is not just a partner to a famous footballer, but a business owner responsible for a team of professionals who rely on her for their livelihoods.
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Life beyond the 'influencer' tag
Biancardi’s professional portfolio extends beyond simple social media posts. She recently launched a project titled "Bru Na Cozinha" in her YouTube channel, where she interviewed and cooked alongside influential women such as Giullia Buscaccio and Lore Improta. This venture is part of a broader strategy that includes high-profile advertising campaigns for global brands.
Her work ethic remains a priority even as her partner faces high-pressure moments on the pitch. While she manages her business empire, Neymar is finally back to full fitness and preparing to lead the line for Brazil, showing that both parties are focused on their individual successes while maintaining their family bond.
Planning a family amidst a World Cup cycle
The couple, parents to Mavie and Mel, have navigated their personal milestones alongside the heavy schedule of international football. Bruna revealed during the interview that her pregnancy was a planned chapter in their lives, despite the chaotic timing often associated with professional sports. "Yes, we were already thinking, 'Oh, let's have a third,'" she added, recalling the moment they decided to expand their family.
She shared a unique detail regarding the timing of her pregnancy discovery, noting that she found out she was expecting just one day before the official Brazil squad announcement for the 2026 World Cup. This intersection of personal joy and national duty has defined much of their recent relationship as they balance parenting with the intense spotlight of the Selecao.
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World Cup fitness boost and a hard-won romance
While Bruna handles the criticism regarding her status, she has also been a pillar of support for Neymar during his recovery from a calf injury. The attacker was forced to miss Brazil's opening World Cup group stage fixtures against Morocco and Haiti, but he is now back in the fold for the clash against Scotland.
Neymar’s return coincides with a period where the couple's relationship seems more stable than ever following earlier turbulence. Bruna added that she eventually lost patience with their previously undefined dynamic and confronted the football star. "We were in this back-and-forth, back-and-forth, back-and-forth. Then there came a point when I got stressed," she recounted. "I turned to him and said, 'You know what? I already told you I was going to reach my limit. I've reached my limit, I can't take it anymore. It was great, I loved meeting you, I love you, but, well, I've had enough.'"
This ultimatum proved to be a major turning point. Shortly after her declaration, Neymar invited her to celebrate her birthday in Paris and officially asked her to be his girlfriend, having orchestrated a massive surprise to seal the commitment. "I arrived and my father, my mother, my sister were there. He brought everyone without me knowing," she said.
Now, with their relationship firmly established and as Bruna continues to "pay her own bills" and build her brand, she remains a key figure in the life of a player who carries the hopes of a nation on his shoulders.