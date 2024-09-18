FC Bayern München v GNK Dinamo - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

'Bro not again' - Harry Kane trolled by Bayern Munich team-mate Michael Olise in hilarious match ball message after bagging another hat-trick in the Champions League

H. KaneBayern MunichBayern Munich vs Dinamo ZagrebChampions LeagueM. Olise

Michael Olise trolled Harry Kane when he signed his Bayern Munich team-mate's match ball after his stunning display against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

  • Kane bagged another Bayern hat-trick
  • Team-mate left hilarious message for him
  • Striker identified Olise as the culprit
