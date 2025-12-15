Brits Abroad: Harry Kane hits rare career first to preserve Bayern Munich's unbeaten record while Jobe Bellingham red card costs Borussia Dortmund dearly

Jobe Bellingham just cannot catch a break. The former Sunderland ace has struggled to prove himself since his summer move to Dortmund, but played the full 90 minutes of their 2-2 draw with Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League last week, and impressed enough to retain his place in Niko Kovac's starting XI for a trip to Freiburg on Sunday.
Dortmund could have closed the gap on Bundesliga leaders Bayern to seven points with a victory, and they looked on course for exactly that when Ramy Bensebaini opened the scoring in the 31st minute. But early in the second half, the momentum of the game switched.
Gregor Kobel played a hospital pass into Bellingham instead of clearing his lines as Freiburg pressed hard to win back possession, and Philipp Treu nipped in ahead of the 20-year-old. Bellingham had no choice but stick out a leg and try to stop the Freiburg full-back, but didn't make contact with the ball and inadvertently tripped him just as it looked like he would race through one-vs-one with Kobel.
The referee had little choice but to show Bellingham a red card for denying Freiburg a clear scoring opportunity. It was his first sending off in a Dortmund shirt and only the second of his career, which must have been very hard to take under the circumstances. Kobel, after all, was the one culpable, not Bellingham.
Dortmund subsequently lost control of the game with only 10 men, and Freiburg eventually stole a point thanks to an acrobatic finish from Lucas Holer. Bellingham will now serve a minimum one-game suspension, meaning he will miss BVB's final league game of the year against Borussia Monchengladbach.
There will be no rap on the knuckles for the Birmingham City academy graduate behind the scenes, though. "It was a chain of events, it was avoidable. In that action, there are many things you can do better. Jobe tries to save it. Someone always ends up being involved – this time it was Jobe," Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said to the media.
Kobel, meanwhile, had the good grace to accept the responsibility for the incident: "I have to see that better, I have to help Jobe there. I’m sorry for him. In the end I’m happy to take the blame, that’s okay."