Brentford condemn ‘vile' racist abuse aimed at Ivan Toney as Premier League club demand more from social media platforms following repeat offences

Brentford condemn 'vile' racist abuse aimed at Ivan Toney as Premier League club demand more from social media platforms following repeat offencesSoham MukherjeeGettyIvan ToneyBrentfordPremier LeagueBrentford have condemned the "vile' racist abuse aimed at Ivan Toney and demanded more preventative measures from social media platforms.Toney received online abuse on InstagramBrentford want Meta to take strict actionLabelled online safety policies "underwhelming"