'I'm actually happy for him' - Brentford chief delighted for Christian Norgaard ahead of Arsenal move and claims Bees captain deserves opportunity to compete for silverware C. Norgaard Arsenal Brentford Premier League Transfers

Brentford director of football Phil Giles has expressed his delight at Christian Norgaard’s potential move to Arsenal, claiming that the long-serving Bees captain 'deserves' the opportunity to compete for silverware. With a deal reportedly close to completion, the Danish midfielder could become Mikel Arteta’s first signing of the summer window for the Gunners.