Chelsea land ANOTHER Brazilian starlet! Gabriel Mec follows Estevao Willian in signing pre-agreement as Blues strike £20.5m deal with Gremio ChelseaGremioTransfersBrazilPremier LeagueEnzo Maresca

Teenage Brazilian starlet Gabriel Mec has secured a big-money move to Chelsea, with the Blues set to pay up to £20.5 million ($26m).