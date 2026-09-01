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Brazilian police raid top-flight footballer's home in major drugs and arms trafficking probe
Cross-state police operation launched
Police carried out searches at Correa's home in the upscale Barra da Tijuca district as well as Vasco's training ground in Rio de Janeiro. According to a report by the Associated Press, the large-scale operation codenamed "the troop" mobilised roughly 100 officers to execute four arrest warrants and 15 search warrants. Alongside the 30-year-old forward, Vila Nova right-back Hayner Cordeiro is also under investigation.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Authorities target criminal network
Espirito Santo police outlined the primary purpose of the raids in a statement: "These investigations seek to gather elements to clear up crimes and dismantle the criminal structure under investigation." The multi-state inquiry focuses on uncovering alleged ties between professional sports figures and organised trafficking rings. Correa left the training ground without taking questions from reporters.
Club pledges full cooperation
Vasco confirmed their complete commitment to assisting law enforcement with the ongoing legal proceedings. Speaking at a press conference, club director Admar Lopes confirmed the hierarchy is "cooperating with authorities". Lopes added that the forward "will continue training normally in the coming days and be available for matches," pending the formal outcome of the investigation.
- Action Plus
Striker remains match available
Correa scored the decisive third goal in Vasco's 3-1 victory over Cruzeiro on Saturday, snapping an eight-match winless run in the Brazilian top flight. Having made 21 league appearances this season, the forward remains available for upcoming domestic fixtures. However, further legal developments from the Espirito Santo and Rio de Janeiro police will determine his long-term future.
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