Brazilian court hands out groundbreaking punishment to Internacional player for challenge that left Cruzeiro rival with broken leg

Speaking before the court, a distraught Gabriel insisted that there was no malicious intent behind the tackle that led to the injury. The 22-year-old defender expressed his deep regret over the situation, revealing the personal toll the incident has taken on his wellbeing since the match took place.

"I've had sleepless nights praying for him, and I offer a heartfelt apology to everyone at Cruzeiro," he said. "I had the feeling that I would get to the ball first, and I did.

"Since the pitch was quite slippery and wet, I ended up hitting the ball and then I didn’t have time to pull my leg back, and that’s how this somewhat harder tackle happened, but without any intention of causing harm to my fellow professional or any malice."

Gabriel was officially charged under Article 254 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice, which covers "violent play." While the article usually carries a set range of matches, the prosecution successfully argued for an extension under a specific provision that allows an offender’s suspension to match the injured player's recovery time in cases of severe physical trauma.



