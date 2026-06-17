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Brazil v Morocco: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Nick Birdsong

Brazil vs Morocco draw sets World Cup viewership record as 10 Million tune in on FOX

World Cup
Brazil
Morocco
I. Saibari
Vinicius Junior

Brazil and Morocco's 1-1 World Cup draw attracted 10.019 million viewers on FOX, making it the most-watched non-USMNT World Cup group-stage telecast in English-language U.S. history. The audience peaked at 13.119 million viewers and more than tripled FOX's average non-USMNT group-stage audience from the 2022 tournament.

  • Brazil v Morocco: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Brazil-Morocco draw delivers historic audience

    Brazil and Morocco's 1-1 draw Saturday drew an average audience of 10.019 million viewers across FOX, setting a new record for non-USMNT World Cup broadcasts.

    According to FOX Sports, the match became the most-watched non-USMNT FIFA Men's World Cup group-stage telecast in English-language U.S. history.

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  • Brazil v Morocco: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Viewership more than triples 2022 average

    The audience represented a huge increase from the previous men's World Cup.

    FOX Sports reported viewership was up 212 percent compared to the average non-USMNT group-stage broadcast during the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup, which averaged 3.21 million viewers.

    At its peak, the airing reached 13.119 million viewers between 7:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET.

  • Brazil v Morocco: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Kansas City leads strong local market performance

    The match produced massive ratings across several major U.S. markets.

    Kansas City led the way with a 6.32 rating and 22 share, followed by Austin (4.90/25), West Palm Beach (4.68/15), Boston (4.54/17) and Dallas (4.52/19).

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  • Brazil v Morocco: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    What's next for Brazil and Morocco?

    Morocco will take on Scotland Friday at 6 p.m. ET. Brazil will face Haiti Friday at 8:30 p.m.

How far will Brazil go at the World Cup?

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