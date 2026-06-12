Brazil look to Vinicius Jr for World Cup inspiration - but Real Madrid star's woeful Selecao record must improve if they are to challenge for sixth title in 2026

And nothing about Vinicius' club performances - which were excellent all season long and yielded a league and Champions League double with Real Madrid - prevented him from lifting the most prestigious individual accolade in football. It was, in fact, his form for his national team that put paid to his chances.

Brazil needed Madrid's flying winger to perform at the 2024 Copa America. Instead, he picked up a suspension for yellow card accumulation and missed the quarter-final tie against Uruguay. Brazil lost on penalties. Vinicius watched from the sidelines, and took responsibility for his team's failures.

That was supposed to be his Brazil moment, but it passed him by. And so, two years and zero Ballons d'Or later, we arrive at the World Cup. Vinicius is still Brazil's main man (even if Neymar is back in the squad). He is still one of the most overtly talented players on the planet. And once again, the hopes of a nation land squarely on his shoulders. Now, it feels like the time where he simply has to deliver to cement his legacy as one of his country's true greats.