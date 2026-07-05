Brazil player ratings vs Norway: No sixth star for the Selecao! Bruno Guimaraes' pitiful penalty and catastrophic Endrick cameo leave door open for Erling Haaland to send South American giants home from World Cup

Brazil survived an early scare when Patrick Berg's strike was disallowed for an offside in the build-up, and looked like they would take full advantage of their reprieve when Matheus Cunha was fouled in the Norway penalty area, only for Guimaraes' spot-kick to be pushed away by Orjan Nyland.

From there, the Scandinavians dominated possession, but Carlo Ancelotti's side were still able to create opportunities in transition. Vinicius Jr came closest to breaking the deadlock before half-time when he won the ball high up the pitch and forced Nyland into a save, while at the other end, Alisson Becker did well to smother an effort from Martin Odegaard.

Brazil threw on Endrick early in the second half in pursuit of an opening goal, and the teenager should have scored immediately when he was played through by Vinicius, but a poor touch led to Endrick poking his shot wide.

Neymar was also introduced, but Norway continued to push, and after Andreas Schjelderup forced Alisson into a save, the Benfica winger produced a cross from the left-hand side that found Haaland to head home his sixth goal of the tournament.

Nyland produced a superb save to keep Brazil from levelling via an own goal when he tipped a looping ball onto the post, and Haaland then made the game safe in the final minute of the 90 with a low effort from the edge of the penalty area. Neymar did pull one back from the penalty spot in stoppage time after Casemiro was fouled, but it was too little, too late for the Selecao.

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