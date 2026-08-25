Bradley Barcola transfer edges closer as Liverpool hold positive talks with Paris Saint-Germain over valuation

According to Sky Sports and The Athletic, Liverpool have engaged in positive discussions with PSG on Tuesday to secure the signature of Barcola. The two sides are attempting to find common ground as there has been a considerable gap in valuation throughout the summer.

PSG are currently demanding a fee in the region of £145 million for Barcola, whereas Liverpool are looking to spend closer to the £100m mark. Despite this £45m difference, the relationship between the clubs at the highest level remains strong, and there is genuine optimism that a compromise can be achieved to resolve the situation.