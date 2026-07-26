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Bradley Barcola 'open' to Liverpool transfer as PSG set staggering final asking price
Liverpool target Barcola transfer
According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are currently working to reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over the transfer of Barcola amid escalating valuations. The 23-year-old France international has indicated that he does not wish to sign a new contract with the European champions and is open to joining the Reds.
Barcola still has two years remaining on his current deal, but PSG are considering his sale. Liverpool have held a long-standing interest in the winger, seeing him as an ideal fit for Andoni Iraola's style of play following the void left by Mohamed Salah's departure.
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PSG demand massive fee
The Mail adds that PSG are demanding a massive £140 million to sanction the departure of Barcola. The French side believe this asking price is a fair reflection of his valuation, based on his age, potential, and current market prices.
However, Liverpool will seek to negotiate a compromise on that staggering figure. The forward's price was reputed to have been closer to £75m last summer when the club first sounded out his representatives. While Arsenal and Bayern Munich also retain an interest, and Chelsea made enquiries earlier in the summer, but it is said that Barcola wants to speak to Liverpool if a deal can be thrashed out with PSG.
Winger falls down Luis Enrique's pecking order
Barcola is not a regular starter for Luis Enrique's all-conquering PSG side, which has fuelled his desire to explore new opportunities. PSG have been actively pursuing RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande, a move that would have pushed Barcola further down the pecking order. However, Real Madrid are now set to win the race for the Ivory Coast international.
Liverpool also had an £85m proposal rejected for Diomande, but Barcola has always remained firmly in their thinking. Meanwhile, Arsenal are exploring the possibility of signing Vinicius Jr and retain ambitious interest in Julian Alvarez, further clearing the path for Liverpool.
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What next for Liverpool and Barcola?
Liverpool must now decide whether to meet the substantial asking price set by Paris Saint-Germain or seek alternative targets in the market. The club have to negotiate effectively to reach a compromise before rival suitors intensify their pursuit. For now, Barcola will continue enjoying some deserved time off, having starred for France during their run to the 2026 World Cup semi-finals.
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