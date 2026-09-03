'He was waiting for me!' – Why Bradley Barcola must wait until 2027 to form French partnership with Hugo Ekitike

Bradley Barcola has officially completed his transfer to Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain, taking up the number 29 shirt at Anfield. The France international arrives on Merseyside to bolster the Reds' attacking unit and reunite with familiar faces from both club and international football.

The move sees Barcola link up once again with fellow French forward Hugo Ekitike, whom he knows from both the national team setup and their shared spell in Paris.

By joining Ekitike in red, Barcola becomes the latest addition to a proud lineage of French attackers, following in the historic footsteps of Nicolas Anelka and Djibril Cisse at Liverpool.