Perfect match! Barcola hails Iraola's direct tactics as winger promises to repay manager's faith

Barcola explained the specific roles and responsibilities assigned to him by the Liverpool manager to Sky Sports. "When I spoke to him before coming, it was about playing on the wings and doing what I know how to do, playing with a lot of speed," Barcola shared.

"He knows I attack a lot, but that I also defend a lot."

"He told me that’s what he needed from me when I came, so things are going very well with him."