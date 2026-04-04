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Botafogo demand €125m from Lyon as Brazilian side take legal action following John Textor exit
Internal conflict splits Eagle Football Group
The multimillion-euro outstanding amount reportedly stems from vital financial contributions made by Botafogo to Lyon at the end of 2022. According to the Rio de Janeiro-based club, these funds were provided as loans to rescue the French side when they were under immense pressure from banks. At the time, shortly after Textor’s holding company acquired the Ligue 1 outfit, Lyon faced the risk of severe financial sanctions.
The assistance provided by the Brazilian club proved pivotal, ensuring Lyon avoided administrative relegation and eventually qualified for the Europa League. However, the collaborative spirit that defined the early days of the multi-club model has completely evaporated following friction between the partners of the Eagle Group, which resulted in Textor giving up his leadership role at Lyon. The current Lyon presidency has been accused of unilaterally breaking cooperation agreements and halting payments to other clubs within the network.
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Devastating impact on Botafogo’s planning
For Botafogo, the timing of this financial dispute could not be more disruptive. Despite a historic 2024 campaign that saw the club secure both the Brazilian Championship and the Copa Libertadores, the lack of repayment from France has caused significant structural damage. The club’s board expressed that the French club's default has compromised their long-term sporting project and restricted their ability to operate in the market.
The shortfall has stalled crucial player renewals and prevented new signings from being completed. Most significantly, Botafogo officials claim this debt was the direct trigger for the FIFA transfer ban imposed on the club at the end of 2025. The inability to register new players has left the South American champions in a vulnerable position as they look to defend their titles, leading to the decision to take formal legal action.
Wider debts across the multi-club network
The legal documents filed by Botafogo suggest that Lyon’s financial obligations extend beyond the borders of Brazil. The Rio club revealed that the French side also owe approximately €12 million to RWDM Brussels. The Belgian club are also a member of the Eagle Football portfolio, indicating that the breakdown in financial cooperation is affecting multiple components of Textor’s global footballing vision.
This systematic failure to honour internal agreements has forced the "Glorioso" to prioritise their own financial health over network loyalty. By exposing these debts publicly and through the courts, Botafogo are signalling a total collapse in the relationship between the various arms of the Eagle Football project, which was once touted as a revolutionary model for talent sharing and financial stability across different continents.
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Botafogo vow to recover every cent
In a strongly worded official statement, Botafogo made it clear that their journey to the courtroom is an "irreversible" move. The club is determined to hold their French counterparts accountable to ensure the survival of their own sporting ambitions. The statement emphasised that they will no longer tolerate the financial strain caused by the Ligue 1 side's refusal to pay back the emergency loans provided years ago.
The statement read: "From now on, Botafogo is making this move irreversibly: the [club] will adopt all applicable legal measures to fully recover the amounts owed by Olympique Lyonnais and ensure the continuity and solidity of its sporting project." With the legal process now underway, the future of the partnership between these two historic clubs looks beyond repair as they prepare for a high-stakes battle in the courts.