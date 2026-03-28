Bosnia, Alajbegovic takes on Italy: "We'll win. The atmosphere will be electric both inside and outside the stadium; it's going to be a brutal match"

His penalty was the decisive moment in the Wales v Bosnia shootout, sending the Dragons through to the final of the 2026 World Cup play-offs. Kerim Alajbegovic, an 18-year-old owned by Bayer Leverkusen who has just confirmed his return from Salzburg at the end of the season, is the new face of a national team now dreaming of upsetting Italy, who, meanwhile, beat Northern Ireland 2-0 at home.





In Zenica, the Bilino Polje stadium will be a veritable cauldron, and speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the attacking winger, born in 2007, confirmed that his team is confident of progressing to the next round.



