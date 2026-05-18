(C)Getty Images
Borussia Dortmund in talks to sign Real Madrid striker but €60m asking price too much for Bundesliga side
Dream transfer for BVB
Dortmund sporting director Ole Book has officially identified Gonzalo Garcia as the club's "dream transfer" for the upcoming window.
According to reports from Sport1, BVB intensified efforts to lure the 22-year-old forward away from the Santiago Bernabeu following a series of impressive displays in La Liga.
The German side has already entered direct discussions with the player's representatives to outline their project. It is understood that Garcia is open to the idea of a move to the Signal Iduna Park, viewing the Bundesliga as an ideal environment to continue his development, much like other Madrid academy products have done in the past.
- Getty
Real Madrid's €60m valuation presents major hurdle
Despite the mutual interest between the player and the club, negotiations are currently stalled due to Real Madrid's high financial demands.
Los Blancos have placed a €60 million price tag on the striker, who is tied to the Spanish capital with a long-term contract running until 2030. This figure is considered prohibitively expensive for Dortmund's current budget.
While Garcia is a highly-rated prospect, BVB are unwilling to break their transfer record for a player who is still finding his feet at the highest level. The club are now looking for creative solutions to bridge the valuation gap, as they cannot justify such a significant outlay without offloading key personnel first.
Alternative transfer models on the table
To facilitate a deal, Madrid have reportedly suggested three alternative transfer models. The first would involve a straightforward season-long loan, allowing the player to gain experience while Madrid retain full control of his rights. This would provide Dortmund with immediate quality without the long-term financial burden of a permanent fee.
A second option involves a permanent transfer with a significantly reduced upfront cost of roughly €20m. In this scenario, Madrid would insist on a buy-back clause set at approximately €35m, alongside a 50 percent sell-on clause.
- Getty Images Sport
A versatile addition to BVB's attack
Garcia has demonstrated his utility this season, featuring in 38 competitive matches for Real Madrid. During his 1,397 minutes on the pitch, he has contributed seven goals and three assists, often appearing as a substitute or as a tactical rotation option in various positions across the front line.
The Spanish U21 captain is highly valued for his tactical flexibility, capable of playing as a traditional number nine, a second striker, or on the right wing. This versatility is exactly what Dortmund are looking for as they aim to provide more competition for Serhou Guirassy and improve their scoring output across all competitions.