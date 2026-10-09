Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Werder Bremen: Nico Schlotterbeck and David Svensson score as BVB collapse late on

It was a tale of two halves, or more accurately, a tale of eighty minutes of dominance followed by ten minutes of sheer tactical anarchy. Borussia Dortmund controlled 72% of the possession and registered an impressive 22 shots, yet they left the Signal Iduna Park with only a point.

After a cagey first half that ended goalless, the match exploded into life when David Svensson broke the deadlock in the 80th minute, followed quickly by a Nico Schlotterbeck strike that seemed to have secured all three points for the hosts.

However, the psychological fragility that has occasionally plagued BVB resurfaced in the dying embers of the game. Werder Bremen, who had been largely peripheral, struck twice through Ludovit Reis and former Dortmund man Niclas Fullkrug to level the scores at 2-2.

GOAL rates Borussia Dortmund's players from Signal Iduna Park...