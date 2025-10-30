Getty Images Sport
Borussia Dortmund issue deadline on Nico Schlotterbeck contract decision as defender mulls over Bayern Munich interest
Schlotterbeck one of Dortmund's pillars
Schlotterbeck has become one of the most crucial players for Borussia Dortmund, having emerged as not just one of the best defenders in Europe, but also as a real leader within the dressing room. His contract expires in 2027, raising alarm bells at Signal Iduna Park over the German international's future amid interest from Bayern Munich and Premier League sides. He arrived from Union Berlin in the summer of 2022 and has since established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet, making 131 appearances for Die Borussen already. His stellar defensive performances have also seen him become one of the regulars in the German national team, amassing 22 caps.
Schlotterbeck not in any rush to decide his future
Dortmund have already begun contract negotiations with Schlotterbeck and his entourage, with the club adamant on keeping hold of their star centre-back. "We’ve been in discussions for quite some time," said Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl at the end of last month. “I can promise that we’re working on it. It’ll take a few more days. Not because he’s not convinced, but because he wants to find himself, wants to get into the rhythm and pursuing big goals – which hopefully are with Borussia Dortmund. I’m still very optimistic.”
While Schlotterbeck admits that "the appreciation is good on both sides," he is not quite ready to make a final decision on his future. "But it won’t be so early that I extend my contract. We’ll have talks now. I’ll sit down with Sebastian Kehl, make a plan, and then we’ll see what comes of it," the former Union Berlin defender told reporters at a press conference in September.
According to reports, Die Schwarzgelben are also ready to more than triple Schlotterbeck's wages in an attempt to secure his services in the long-term. The 25-year-old currently earns around €2.5 million per year. The new contract, which will see Schlotterbeck remain at the Westfalenstadion until 2030, will see him pocket a fixed salary worth €8 million annually, which could rise to €9m with bonuses and add-ons.
All things considered, Schlotterbeck is currently hesitant to commit his long-term future to Borussia Dortmund, preferring instead to take a wait-and-see approach. While the club is eager to secure a contract extension, the defender is understood to want more time before making a final decision, focusing on how his development and Dortmund’s progress unfold over the season.
Dortmund set deadline for Schlotterbeck contract decision
According to a report from BILD, it was made clear to Schlotterbeck during recent contract talks that his role at Dortmund extends beyond his performances on the pitch; he is expected to grow into a leader and a role model for the club. In line with that vision, Dortmund’s management is reportedly considering handing him the captain’s armband for the upcoming season on a full-time basis, promoting him from his current role as one of the vice-captains. The Bundesliga heavyweights hope to have clarity by spring at the latest regarding the defender’s future, as his current deal expires in less than two years. According to sources within the dressing room, optimism is high that Schlotterbeck will commit to a long-term stay, citing his deep connection to the club and that he is "happy" with how things have been since his arrival.
"I still have over a year and a half left on my contract. I'll sit down with Sebastian [Kehl], work out a plan, and see where it leads," Schlotterbeck explained on Sky Sport after the 2-1 defeat to Bayern earlier this month. "I feel very comfortable in Dortmund and have no problem continuing on this path. But it's obviously an important decision for my career."
Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Real Madrid ready to pounce
Bayern have been tracking Schlotterbeck since his breakthrough at Freiburg, while reports from Spain claim that Real Madrid are also considering a move to strengthen their defence next summer – a period when veterans David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger could both be on their way out.
Liverpool, meanwhile, are preparing a January approach for Schlotterbeck and are believed to have reportedly already opened initial talks. After their deadline-day pursuit of Marc Guehi fell through and young defender Giovanni Leoni suffered an ACL injury, the Reds are determined to reinforce their backline ahead of the season’s second half. With captain Virgil van Dijk now entering the twilight of his career, Liverpool view Schlotterbeck as a long-term leader capable of anchoring their defence for years to come.
Adding to the urgency is growing uncertainty surrounding the futures of Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano, with the French duo's contract expiring at the end of this season at their respective clubs. Konate has been strongly linked to a free transfer to Madrid next summer, while Upamecano's hefty wage and bonus demands have prevented Bayern from reaching an agreement over a new deal.
