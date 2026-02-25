AFP
Borussia Dortmund in talks to sign ex-Bayern Munich star as Marseille face transfer competition despite €15m option
Pavard’s Bundesliga return
The versatile defender is currently on loan at Marseille from Inter, but his future appears to lie away from both the Velodrome and the San Siro. Despite Marseille holding a reported €15 million purchase option for the World Cup winner, recent developments suggest that the French giants face stiff competition from Germany. Reports indicate that Pavard will not be extending his stay in Ligue 1, nor does he have a future in Milan, paving the way for a sensational return to the German top flight where he first made his name on the global stage.
Back to familiar territory
Pavard is a household name for German football fans, having spent seven productive years in the country between 2016 and 2023. During his stints with Stuttgart and Bayern Munich, he accumulated 174 Bundesliga appearances, contributing nine goals and seven assists. His ability to operate at both right-back and centre-back made him a vital cog in the Bayern machine that dominated domestic football, and his tactical flexibility is seen as a key asset for Dortmund's defensive setup heading into the new campaign.
According to reports, French international is now on the verge of finalising his move to the North Rhine-Westphalia region. While his time in Italy and France has seen mixed results, the feeling is that a return to the Bundesliga could be the catalyst for him to rediscover the form that once made him one of the most sought-after defenders in world football. Dortmund are hopeful that the familiar surroundings will bring out the best in the experienced international.
Advanced negotiations at Signal Iduna Park
The hierarchy at Borussia Dortmund is said to be determined to push this deal over the line quickly. The talks about the transfer between Dortmund and the 29-year-old defender's entourage are in an advanced stage, the latest reports say. The club are working hard behind the scenes to ensure that the Frenchman becomes a cornerstone of their defensive project for the upcoming season.
Speculation is mounting that an official announcement could be made even before the summer transfer window officially opens. Dortmund’s recruitment team sees Pavard as a low-risk, high-reward acquisition given his pedigree. By moving early, BVB aim to beat out any other potential suitors who might be alerted to Pavard’s availability, particularly given the relatively modest valuation placed on a player of his international standing and championship-winning history.
Risk and reward for BVB
In Dortmund, there is a strong belief that Pavard will inject much-needed leadership and veteran savvy into a squad that has occasionally lacked defensive discipline in high-pressure moments. However, the move is not entirely without its detractors. Critics have pointed out that Pavard’s recent performances have not consistently mirrored the world-class heights he reached during his prime years in Munich. There is an admission within the club that the transfer carries some risk, but the potential upside of securing a proven winner is deemed too great to ignore.
Ultimately, the move signals Dortmund's desire to bridge the gap at the top of the table by recruiting players who know exactly what it takes to win the Meisterschale. "In Dortmund, one hopes that Pavard brings a lot of experience to the team. Nevertheless, the transfer is not without risk, as his performances recently were not at the highest level," the report notes. If the Frenchman can successfully reintegrate into the German game, BVB may have landed one of the bargains of the summer, dealing a psychological blow to their rivals in the process.
