'There was a long conversation' - Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic reveals talks with 'very dissatisfied' Jadon Sancho before his first Bundesliga goal of the season
Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic claimed that Jadon Sancho was 'dissatisfied' even after scoring his maiden goal of the season.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Terzic revealed he spoke to Sancho
- Sancho was 'dissatisfied' after scoring maiden goal
- Sancho returned to Dortmund on loan in January