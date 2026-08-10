'We know him very well' - Dortmund boss Niko Kovac delivers surprise verdict on Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres

Mikel Arteta’s side suffered their second consecutive defeat of the summer, slumping to a loss in front of their home supporters as they continue their preparations for the new campaign. While Gyokeres managed to find the net from the penalty spot in the second half, the Sweden international has faced significant scrutiny for his overall performances.

The former Sporting CP man appeared to be lacking sharpness during last week’s clash against Real Betis and was again a focal point for criticism following the reversal against Dortmund.

Despite the external noise, Niko Kovac was full of praise for the forward when asked which Arsenal players had impressed him during the encounter in North London. "There are a lot of top players when you see Gyokeres he is strong, he is quick, he is fast he is very direct," Kovac told reporters after masterminding the victory. The Dortmund boss remained complimentary of the striker’s attributes, adding: "We know him very well but I can mention all the players."