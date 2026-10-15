'You have to suffer!' – Borussia Dortmund frozen out as Bodo/Glimt pull off Arctic Circle upset

Borussia Dortmund endured a frustrating European evening as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Bodo/Glimt at Aspmyra Stadion. A early second-half strike from right-back Fredrik Sjovold proved decisive on the hosts' artificial turf.

The German giants struggled to impose their authority during a relentless opening spell from the Norwegian champions.

Despite a four-player substitution from head coach Niko Kovac after going behind, Dortmund could not find a way past Bodo/Glimt goalkeeper Nikita Haikin.