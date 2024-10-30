FBL-GER-CUP-WOLFSBURG-DORTMUNDAFP
Parshva Shah

Borussia Dortmund adamant Nuri Sahin's job is safe despite poor run of form in recent weeks

BundesligaDFB-PokalBorussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have backed Nuri Sahin and assured him that his job is not in danger despite poor results in recent weeks.

  • Dortmund back Sahin for the job
  • BVB have suffered under Sahin's tutelage
  • Lost three of their last five league fixtures
