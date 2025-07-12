VIDEO: 'Who you f*cking booing?!' - Pep Guardiola JEERED by Oasis fans as Liam Gallagher dedicates song to Man City boss at Heaton Park reunion gig P. Guardiola Manchester City Premier League

Oasis fans booed Pep Guardiola as Liam Gallagher dedicated a song to the Manchester City boss during the band's reunion gig at Heaton Park. Guardiola attended the concert with his daughter on Friday night and even posed alongside the Gallaghers' children for a photo posted on social media. The Cityzens' manager was thoroughly enjoying himself.