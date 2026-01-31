'I would have booed us' - Liam Rosenior reacts to Chelsea fans' frustrations after Blues roar back to beat West Ham

Chelsea fell behind to Nuno Espirito Santo’s side after just seven minutes when Jarod Bowen’s deep cross evaded all in the Blues penalty area and crept in at the back post. The Portuguese coach was then in dreamland when Crysencio Summerville curled a wicked effort from the top of the box into the back of the net from an Aaron Wan-Bissaka cut-back. The half-time whistle prompted a wave of unhappy noises from the Stamford Bridge terraces.

Chelsea started the second-half strongly and were back on level terms after Joao Pedro’s close-range header and Marc Cucurella bundled home from inside the six-yard box. Fernandez then completed the comeback when he wrongfooted Alphonse Areola in the Hammers goal.

Tensions boiled and eventually spilt over when Cucurella was pushed over by Adam Traore, sparking a mass brawl. After a VAR check was required to dissect the mass of bodies toing and froing in a mass of waving limbs, Jean-Clair Todibo was given a red card for putting his hands on the throat of Pedro. Chelsea earned all three points, but it certainly wasn’t without difficulty.