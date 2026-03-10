Goal.com
Bitter tears for Alphonso Davies: Injury shock mars FC Bayern's gala performance against Atalanta Bergamo

Alphonso Davies appears to have suffered another serious injury in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 at Atalanta Bergamo. The Bayern Munich left-back left the pitch in tears.

In the 70th minute, Davies suddenly dropped to his knees at the halfway line and pulled his shirt over his face. While his teammates tried to comfort him, tears were already flowing. At least he was still able to leave the pitch on his own. A diagnosis is still pending, but sporting director Max Eberl suggests that it is "something muscular". Eberl also expressed his complete understanding for the Canadian's emotional reaction.

"For any athlete coming back from such a long injury – you fight your way back and then get thrown back again – it's extremely frustrating. The team is great in the way they support him. And we will support him again. We will carry him because we will need him until the end of the season," said Eberl. Joshua Kimmich, meanwhile, hoped that the injury was "not too bad": "That cost us a lot last season. That must not happen this season."

  • What happened? Shortly after Jamal Musiala scored the sixth goal, Davies suffered what appeared to be a muscle injury while sprinting backwards without any contact from an opponent. At least, that's what the TV pictures suggest. The Canadian immediately signalled to the bench that he couldn't continue. Moments later, he finally went down. 

    Davies suffered a torn muscle fibre in his right hamstring at the end of February in the Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt (3-2). It is quite possible that he has now injured himself again in the same place. 

    It was only at the end of last year that the 25-year-old recovered from a cruciate ligament rupture he suffered in March 2025 – shortly after his contract extension until 2030, which had been preceded by tough negotiations. 

  • Unlucky Davies was only brought on after the break.

    Particularly bitter: Davies had come on in Bergamo after the break with the score at 3-0, replacing Konrad Laimer, who had been booked. Less than 30 minutes later, his day's work was already over. To make matters worse, substitute Jamal Musiala also had to leave the pitch early. 

    Including his brief appearance against Atalanta, Davies has made 13 appearances this season, providing one assist. 

