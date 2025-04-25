'He can even bite me!' - Luis Suarez challenged to a fight by Patrice Evra as Man Utd legend offers to 'pay out of pocket' to face ex-Liverpool star in revival of feud following racism scandal

Patrice Evra announced that he will be making his MMA debut with the Professional Fighters League and has joked about wanting to fight Luis Suarez.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Evra announces MMA debut with PFL Europe

Revives feud with Suarez by calling out striker

Challenges the Uruguayan to a fight in the ring Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱