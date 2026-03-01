AFP
'There are big problems here' - Furious Igor Tudor admits Tottenham 'lacked everything' in dismal defeat at Fulham
Spurs in freefall: Controversial defeat at Fulham
The match was ignited by a controversial opening goal that set the tone for Tudor’s post-match frustrations. Harry Wilson gave the hosts the lead, but the build-up was marred by a heavy physical challenge from Raul Jimenez on Radu Dragusin. Despite protests from the Tottenham defenders, the goal stood, and Fulham capitalised on the visitors' lack of composure to double their advantage via a fine Alex Iwobi strike. Although Spurs attempted a late rally, the damage was largely self-inflicted, leaving Tudor to pick up the pieces of another disappointing day in the capital.
- Getty Images Sport
Fury over officiating and lack of consistency
Following the final whistle, Tudor did not hold back when asked about the decisive first goal, pointing the finger at the lack of consistency from the Premier League's match officials and suggesting Jimenez "cheated". He said: "Of course it's a foul, I think. Nine out of 10 people will say it's a foul, I believe, because it's so obvious, you know. Sometimes they don't understand it's enough, even small contact, you know, if it gives you an advantage to score the goal, you need to cancel this, finish it. It's not about a normal duel when he's soft, no, when he pushes with the hands and don't watch the ball, no. Sometimes it's just easy to get advantage.
"So, this is ridiculous to not give the foul, because the consequence is too big. It's not a small foul in the middle of the pitch, it's a goal after. So, there is a logic in that, so the referee, beautiful thing to keep playing here, let's play strong, duel, it's fantastic, I like it. But there is a logic, if the goal is, because he take advantage, not thinking about football, he was not thinking about the ball, he was thinking how to cheat. So, he cheated the player with pushing and they scored the goal. So, it's a logic, it's a cheating and there's the foul.
"It's not the thing of duel and they want that here is a football is more, you know, tough and we like the duels, it's nothing with that. So, there was no logic in this decision and logic is above everything, after come other things."
Deep-rooted issues at Tottenham
The manager’s assessment of the performance was even more damning than his critique of the referees. Tudor was blunt about the deficiencies displayed by his players on the pitch, suggesting that the problems currently plaguing the club are not easily fixed. "There are big problems here," Tudor added to Sky Sports. "We lacked everything. It is not just about one goal or one mistake. When you play for this club, you expect a level of fight and quality that was nowhere to be seen today. We are in a difficult moment and we need to look at ourselves."
The winless streak, which now stands at double digits, has put Tudor under immense pressure. The manager’s admission that the team "lacked everything" is a worrying sign for the Spurs faithful, who have watched their team struggle for domestic form for over two months. The lack of cohesion and tactical discipline at Craven Cottage highlighted a side that looks increasingly devoid of confidence, and Tudor’s honest admission suggests that the "big problems" he identified may take more than just a training session to resolve.
- Getty Images Sport
Richarlison strike fails to spark comeback
There was a brief glimmer of hope when Richarlison pulled a goal back in the 66th minute. The Brazilian forward showed his predatory instincts to finish from close range, prompting questions of whether a comeback was on the cards. However, Fulham managed to weather the late storm, holding firm to secure three points and consigning Tottenham to yet another defeat that deepens the gloom surrounding the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Time is running out for Tudor to arrest the slide, but he remains defiant. "There's still nine games to go, we don't have time to be disappointed," he added.
Advertisement