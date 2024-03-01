Declan Rice London Football Awards 2024James Veysey/Shutterstock for London Football Awards/Getty
Chris Burton

A big prize for Declan Rice! Arsenal midfielder beats team-mate William Saliba and West Ham's Jarrod Bowen to Premier League Player of the Year gong at London Football Awards

Declan RiceArsenalPremier LeagueWilliam SalibaJarrod BowenWest Ham UnitedTottenham Hotspur

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has been named Premier League Player of the Year at the London Football Awards for a second time.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Midfielder reclaims award previously won in 2022
  • Inherits prize from team-mate Martin Odegaard
  • Spurs & Palace also boast winners on the night

Editors' Picks