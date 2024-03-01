A big prize for Declan Rice! Arsenal midfielder beats team-mate William Saliba and West Ham's Jarrod Bowen to Premier League Player of the Year gong at London Football Awards
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has been named Premier League Player of the Year at the London Football Awards for a second time.
- Midfielder reclaims award previously won in 2022
- Inherits prize from team-mate Martin Odegaard
- Spurs & Palace also boast winners on the night