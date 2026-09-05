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'The Betis players are cleverer' - Jose Mourinho fumes as 'naive' Real Madrid suffer a shock defeat
Mourinho slams Madrid naivety
Mourinho did not hold back in his assessment of Madrid’s temperament following their first major setback of the La Liga season. Despite dominating much of the proceedings, Los Blancos left Seville empty-handed, leaving their manager to reflect on the psychological differences between the two sets of players. Mourinho was particularly vocal about the perceived lack of gamesmanship from his squad, describing them as "pure" and "naive" in the face of a more experienced Betis side that knew exactly how to manage the clock and the referee's emotions throughout the ninety minutes.
He elaborated on the contrast in styles, stating, "The Betis players are cleverer than Real Madrid's in that sense," the coach said. "Madrid's are naive ... Betis players tried to impact the referee, but Madrid's players, when something deserves a yellow card, they get straight back up ... When you play teams with this mentality, it's an important factor."
- AFP
Frustration over officiating and simulation
While Mourinho praised the referee for generally allowing the game to flow, he was deeply unhappy with the disparity in how fouls and cautions were handled. He noted that Arda Guler was cautioned for a minor infraction while Betis escaped several early bookings. Mourinho was also quick to mock the theatricality of the opposition, noting one particular incident near his technical area. "That boy who was dead there in front of my bench... I thought the ambulance was coming and in the end, there was no ambulance. In that sense I say it," he said.
Despite the result, Mourinho insisted he was satisfied with the collective performance, even if the scoreline did not reflect their superiority. "If it ends in a draw we go away frustrated, because we have done more; well imagine with the defeat. Congratulations to Betis, who played for the draw and won the lottery," he added.
Controversy surrounding Mbappe penalty
The drama peaked in the closing stages at La Cartuja when Kylian Mbappe was handed a golden opportunity to equalise from the spot. However, the Frenchman saw his effort saved by Alvaro Valles, leading to immediate calls for a retake due to potential encroachment from Betis defender Marc Bartra. Despite the visible protestations from the Madrid bench, the VAR did not intervene, leaving Mourinho to reflect on a night where luck seemed to desert his superstar-heavy squad entirely.
When questioned about the specific officiating decisions, including the penalty and a disallowed Carlos Espi goal, Mourinho remained measured but clearly frustrated by the lack of clarity. "I haven't seen [the incidents]," he admitted. "I haven't watched them in the dressing room, so I can't comment," Mourinho stated.
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Injury updates and defensive praise
Despite the sting of defeat, Mourinho took time to praise his defensive unit, specifically highlighting his central defenders as "imperial" for their control of the match. He remained adamant that the team's attitude was beyond reproach. "I have nothing to reproach any player with their attitude. The people have left everything. We deserved to win, but deserving does not give you points," he noted. The manager also confirmed that the late withdrawal of Marc Cucurella was not due to a serious injury but rather a case of cramps, which necessitated the late entry of Alvaro Carreras to shore up the left flank.
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