'Why not be the best team in the world?' - Rob McElhenney dreams big while revealing Premier League title & Champions League ambition for Wrexham
Rob McElhenney is daring to dream big at Wrexham and wants to win the Premier League title en route to becoming "the best team in the world".
- Hollywood co-owners overseeing meteoric rise
- Made history with three successive promotions
- Taking aim at top-flight title & European football