'The best player in the world is black and Brazilian!' - Ronaldo hails compatriot Vinicius Jr with 'danced on them' message after winning The Best FIFA Men's Player award

Brazil and Real Madrid legend Ronaldo hailed Vinicius Junior as a "symbol of resistance and resilience" after he was named The Best FIFA Men's Player.

  • Madrid & Brazil star wins top prize
  • Comes two months after Ballon d'Or snub
  • Ex-Selecao striker praised Vini Jr
