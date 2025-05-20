'Make him one of the best in the world!' - Mason Greenwood mission made clear by Marseille director Medhi Benatia but French side admit fear of €100m offer for English forward
Mason Greenwood should aim to become one of the best players in the world at Marseille as director of football Medhi Benatia praised the Englishman.
- Greenwood was Ligue 1's joint-top scorer
- Marseille eager to keep English attacker
- Benatia believes he can be world's best