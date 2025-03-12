'Best game of football I was ever involved in' - Arne Slot hails 'incredible level' of Liverpool & PSG but bemoans new Champions League format after 'shock' round of 16 exit
Arne Slot declared the second leg of Liverpool's Champions League round of 16 tie against PSG as "the best game of football I was ever involved in".
- Slot hailed Liverpool's efforts
- Best match of Slot's career
- Liverpool crashed out of Champions League