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Celia Balf

Best and worst World Cup collabs ranked: Topo Chico, CHARLY, Guinness, Levi's, Nike, Patta and more

CULTURE
Fashion
World Cup

From Patta and Nike Netherlands to Topo Chico and CHARLY, brands are launching exclusive apparel collaborations ahead of the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup.

As soccer's biggest tournament approaches, luxury brands, everyday players, CPG brands and others are rolling out custom jerseys, collaborations and capsule collections. It's becoming a race to see who can release the coolest jersey, graphic T-shirt or chic, functional polo shirt.

With brands racing to capitalize on World Cup fever, GOAL takes a look at the best and worst collaborations.

  • Netherlands Nike X2 collabNike

    I will wear pretty much anything else

    Patta x Nike Netherlands

    It's the gold chains and loud patterns that just feel like too much. While the collection includes a wide range of items, from an anthem jacket and shirt to Mercurial boots, it's all very bold. It's a cool nod to traditional Dutch lion motifs. However, the integration of the gold chains feels misplaced.

    Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Canada 

    "Outsiders will never understand, insiders will never explain" is the motto, and that feels spot on. While people are geeking out over this crossover between Drake's NOCTA imprint, Nike and the Canadian men's national team, it truthfully feels like something out of a horror film. Think Halloween at its deepest and spookiest.

    Their motto sums it up: hard to understand and even harder to explain.

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  • Mbappé FranceGetty Images

    Unsure

    Aéropostale x World Cup

    It's great to see these big retail brands from the '90s tapping into the World Cup, but this small collection feels like it could have done more. It's tasteful and fun, but it doesn't explore knits, lace and other fabrics the way some of the other brands have.

    BOGGI Milano x FIFA

    Perhaps I'm just not chic enough to understand this collaboration, but the collection is designed to honor the past and pay tribute to the future. The brand does so through Boggi Milano's array of polos and T-shirts, which were designed to celebrate the colors of the eight teams that have won the FIFA World Cup.

    Jacquemus x France National Team

    Anything the French do tends to come off as tasteful, but again, for a tournament where we're seeing brands step outside their comfort zones and do something different, this crossover feels expected. The pre-match jersey is unmistakably French, featuring royal blue and classic red-and-white vertical pinstripes.

  • Hollister x KappaHollister x Kappa

    We like where it's going

    Loewe x Spanish National Team

    Loewe is the official partner of Spain's national teams for the next four years. The brand will be part of the teams' off-the-pitch look during travel and tournaments across North America, Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

    It's definitely sharp, and the suits Spain will wear are perfectly tailored and exude class and confidence.

    G-DRAGON'S PEACEMINUSONE x Nike South Korea

    This "Tigers of Asia" collection is a perfect combination of a sleek pre-match jersey and a colorful surprise print on the back. The track jackets and fleece suits are unmistakably Nike, but the detailed florals, vibrant colors and references to tradition throughout the collection make it feel truly special.

    Palace Skateboards x Nike England

    There's something enticing about Wayne Rooney reciting Shakespeare, and I don't know whether I like it, am confused by it or want to buy everything in this collection.

    Hollister x Kappa

    Call me nostalgic, but Hollister getting into soccer is bringing my teenage dreams to life. Little shorts, tasteful pastels and oversized jerseys? Kappa kept Hollister feeling sporty and cool, and Hollister introduced Kappa to Gen Z.

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  • Topo Chico x CHARLY

    Get that thing on for real

    Topo Chico x CHARLY

    Topo Chico and CHARLY, an iconic Mexican sportswear brand, knocked it out of the park with their jersey collaboration. The collection encompasses much more than just a kit. It also includes hats, shirts, scarves, bomber jackets and sweatshirts.

    After seeing both jerseys, the green and yellow designs stand out for their unique details. Both feature bubbles and stripes, while the green jersey adds a yellow collar that provides a fun pop of color.



    Levi's x U.S. Soccer

    I never really understood how denim and soccer went together. Jeans are the last thing most soccer players want to put on after a game, but somehow Levi's came through this World Cup with some of the coolest and most nostalgic pieces, created in collaboration with multiple federations.

    Looking specifically at U.S. Soccer's collaboration with Levi's, they knocked it out of the park with this launch and collection. In addition to the capsule featuring many staple items, such as ringer tees and bandanas, it also tripled its cool factor through the way it was launched.

    Daniel Buezo and Weleh Dennis, co-founders of the LA streetwear brand Kids of Immigrants, modeled the gear in a series of photographs.

  • Kevin Keegan Newcastle 2025Guinness

    Will never take off

    Guinness x Art of Football

    Cheers to Guinness and Art of Football for this sensational collaboration. I'm not sure whether it's the Guinness talking or whether I'm just a sucker for a great jersey.

    Guinness is brewed in 49 countries and sold in more than 150, so the brand's global reach has naturally earned it a broad base of supporters. The jersey itself features the deep colors synonymous with Guinness. It also includes the signature Guinness logo and the iconic harp.

    PUMA x Ahluwalia

    This collaboration is truly a love letter to Africa ahead of the World Cup. The collection includes a sneaker featuring red, yellow, black and green colorways, as well as a gray-and-black version. The laceless sneaker draws inspiration from 2000s-era designs.

    In addition to the footwear, the apparel incorporates African prints, abstract references to cheering crowds and stadium energy, as well as the Nigerian flag. I need all of these pieces.