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End of an era! Bernardo Silva leaving Man City after nine trophy-laden years - with Portuguese playmaker set to become a free agent
Legendary skipper set for exit
After arriving from Monaco nine seasons ago, Silva has officially entered the final weeks of his illustrious career at City. The versatile playmaker last extended his contract in August 2023, but he is set to depart for new opportunities when his contract expires this summer. With 450 appearances and 153 goal contributions to his name, the midfielder's departure signifies the end of a dominant era for the club, which he helped lead to six Premier League titles.
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Lijnders pays tribute to unique talent
Assistant manager Pep Lijnders, standing in for the suspended Pep Guardiola following City's 4-0 FA Cup triumph over Liverpool, confirmed that the club would not attempt to find a direct replacement for their captain. Lijnders emphasised that the squad must evolve; the void left by the Portuguese star’s technical leadership and game intelligence will be impossible to fill with a single signing.
Speaking to reporters, Lijnders said: "You never replace a player with the same kind of player, because they don't exist. Bernardo Silva is unique. The way he controls games, the way he moves, the way he receives, the way he leads, the way he sees the solutions, all these things. You never search for a replacement of one type of player, you search for what is needed to grow with the team and somebody who can fit in the first XI."
Academy hope amidst veteran loss
The City coaching staff are now looking toward their youth setup and recent acquisitions to step up into the vacancy created by the skipper's looming exit. However, Lijnders warned that the transition would be difficult, noting that the absence of a player of Silva's calibre is felt immediately whenever he is missing from the starting lineup.
Reflecting on the necessity of a proper send-off for the club icon, Lijnders added: "And then you hope with our academy, with the young players we already bought, that they can make that step as well in the midfield positions. But if you see our young boys in the academy, they have to make that step and to grow. But the most important is that the seniors will stay for a long time, that they stay, that the core is there and around that you can move. But it will be hard, because as I said, in the game, when he's not playing, you will see how he's missed. And that's one game. Imagine a season? But every good story comes to an end. I hope he enjoys the last months, it is only six weeks, and he has a good farewell and he deserves all that attention as well."
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Final quest for silverware
Silva has just six weeks remaining to lead City’s pursuit of the two trophies still within their reach this season. Despite trailing Premier League leaders Arsenal by nine points, Guardiola's side holds a crucial game in hand and have successfully secured a spot in the FA Cup semi-finals. This high-pressure run-in will rely heavily on the 31-year-old’s vast experience before the focus inevitably shifts to his next destination as a high-profile free agent.